Markets
LMNL

Liminal BioSciences Board Receives Non-binding Proposal - Quick Facts

April 05, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thomvest Asset Management Ltd. has made a non-binding, all cash proposal to acquire the outstanding common shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), other than the 64% owned by Structured Alpha LP, a limited partnership of which Thomvest is the sole general partner, for $7.50 per share.

Liminal BioSciences has formed a special committee of the independent members of the Board to evaluate the proposal and any viable alternatives.

Liminal BioSciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel and distinctive small molecule therapeutics that modulate G protein-coupled receptor pathways.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMNL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.