Liminal BioSciences Board Receives Non-binding Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thomvest Asset Management Ltd. has made a non-binding, all cash proposal to acquire the outstanding common shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), other than the 64% owned by Structured Alpha LP, a limited partnership of which Thomvest is the sole general partner, for $7.50 per share.

Liminal BioSciences has formed a special committee of the independent members of the Board to evaluate the proposal and any viable alternatives.

Liminal BioSciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel and distinctive small molecule therapeutics that modulate G protein-coupled receptor pathways.

