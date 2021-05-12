US Markets

Limetree Bay on St. Croix to temporarily halt refinery production after fire

Contributor
Laura Sanicola Reuters
Published

The troubled Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix will temporarily suspend production activities until further notice after a flaring incident dropped oil on a nearby neighborhood, the company said on Wednesday.

Updates with further comments from statement

May 12 (Reuters) - The troubled Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix will temporarily suspend production activities until further notice after a flaring incident dropped oil on a nearby neighborhood, the company said on Wednesday.

The company urged residents in the nearby Enfield Green community not to consume the water following the incident.

"Water distribution will be established for affected communities," the company said in a statement, adding that processing units will be brought to a "safe, stable condition."

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular