Limetree Bay on St. Croix to temporarily halt refinery production after fire

May 12 (Reuters) - The troubled Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix will temporarily suspend production activities until further notice after a flaring incident dropped oil on a nearby neighborhood, the company said on Wednesday.

The company urged residents in the nearby Enfield Green community not to consume the water following the incident.

"Water distribution will be established for affected communities," the company said in a statement, adding that processing units will be brought to a "safe, stable condition."

