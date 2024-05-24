News & Insights

Limestone Boat Company Announces Cost-Cutting Layoffs

May 24, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Limestone Boat Company (TSE:BOAT) has released an update.

The Limestone Boat Company has announced layoffs and a temporary halt in operations at its New Brunswick facility as part of cost-saving efforts, affecting 27 employees. While pursuing additional funding to improve liquidity, the company expresses optimism about resuming production and reaffirms its commitment to stakeholder interests and long-term presence in the region.

