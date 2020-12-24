Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed at $4.13, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network services company had lost 8% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LLNW as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LLNW to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.05 million, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $236.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +18.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LLNW is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, LLNW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 118.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.04, which means LLNW is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

