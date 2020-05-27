Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed the most recent trading day at $5.46, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.77%.

LLNW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LLNW to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.04 million, up 24.26% from the prior-year quarter.

LLNW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $233.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +400% and +16.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LLNW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

