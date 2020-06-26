Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed at $7.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network services company had gained 46.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

LLNW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LLNW to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.04 million, up 24.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $233.44 million. These totals would mark changes of +400% and +16.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LLNW is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LLNW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 124.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.44.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.