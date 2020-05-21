Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed at $5.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.97%.

LLNW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.04 million, up 24.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $233.44 million, which would represent changes of +400% and +16.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.33% lower. LLNW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LLNW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.11, so we one might conclude that LLNW is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

