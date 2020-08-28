Limelight Networks (LLNW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed at $5.70, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network services company had lost 10.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LLNW as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LLNW to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.77 million, up 14.52% from the year-ago period.

LLNW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $236.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +500% and +18.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.67% higher within the past month. LLNW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, LLNW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.51.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

