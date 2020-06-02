Limelight Networks (LLNW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed the most recent trading day at $5.11, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LLNW as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.04 million, up 24.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $233.44 million. These totals would mark changes of +400% and +16.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LLNW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LLNW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.87, which means LLNW is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.