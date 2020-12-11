Limelight Networks (LLNW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Limelight Networks (LLNW) closed at $4.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the network services company had gained 4.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LLNW as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LLNW to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.05 million, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $236.85 million, which would represent changes of +300% and +18.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LLNW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. LLNW is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LLNW has a Forward P/E ratio of 118.14 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.08.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

