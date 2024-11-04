Limbach Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5, after market close.

LMB surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of 2024 by 35.1%. It has delivered an average earnings surprise of 67.9% across the past four quarters.

LMB’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $135 million, suggesting a 5.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is expected to have gained from the owner-direct relationships segment (ODR), which has generated more than 60% of the total revenues in the second quarter of 2024.

We expect the ODR revenues to have increased in the third quarter of 2024 due to the rise in backlog on the back of the company’s continued focus on accelerating growth of LMB’s high-margin ODR business.

General contractor relationships revenues are anticipated to have declined as the company shifts its strategy from new construction to building owners to provide solutions that create value for owners and generate higher margins.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says About Limbach

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LMB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Limbach has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

BlackSky Technology BKSY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $26.9 million, indicating growth of 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 61 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 96 cents. BKSY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance and missed once, with an average beat of 10.1%.

BKSY has an Earnings ESP of +29.21% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, suggesting a 10.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CPAY beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance and missed once, with an average beat of 0.2%.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

