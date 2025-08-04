Limbach Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, after market close.

The company has a strong history of earnings surprises. Earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 91.2%.

LMB’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $143.4 million, suggesting a 17.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is expected to have gained primarily from the owner-direct relationships (ODR) segment.

ODR is expected to have been driven by solid momentum exiting the first quarter and growing demand for mission-critical services, especially in sectors like healthcare. Management highlighted that March showed notable acceleration, setting a strong pace for the second quarter.

With ODR now contributing 67.9% of total revenues, up from 62.4% last year, the company’s strategic shift toward this segment is paying off. The focus on recurring, lower-risk services is enhancing margins and cash flow. Backed by operational strength and an active M&A pipeline, Limbach is well-positioned to expand ODR revenues meaningfully in the near term.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 81 cents per share, indicating a 62% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says About Limbach

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LMB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Limbach has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating a 12.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.99 per share, suggesting a more than 100% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. APP surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 22.9%.

AppLovin has an Earnings ESP of +2.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2025 results on August 6.

Coherent Corp. COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating growth of 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 93 cents per share, suggesting a 52.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COHR surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 15.2%.

Coherent Corp. has an Earnings ESP of +4.53% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 13.

