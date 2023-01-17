Markets
Limbach Says COO Michael McCann To Replace Charlie Bacon As CEO

January 17, 2023 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Limbach Holdings, Inc.(LMB), a building systems solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer Michael M. McCann as new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from March 29.

McCann will succeed current CEO Charlie Bacon, who has been serving at the firm's helm since 2004.

The new CEO has been the COO since November 2019.

McCann had joined Limbach in 2010 as Vice President and Branch Manager of Harper's Tampa business unit.

