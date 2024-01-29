Limbach (LMB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Limbach (LMB) closed at $42.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.12%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.17% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Limbach in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $131.25 million, showing an 8.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Limbach should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Limbach presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Limbach is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.82, which means Limbach is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that LMB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Maintenance Service was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

