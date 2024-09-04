Is Limbach (LMB) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Limbach (LMB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Limbach is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LMB has returned 32.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 11.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Limbach is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Genpact (G). The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.

In Genpact's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.3% so far this year, so LMB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Genpact, however, belongs to the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Limbach and Genpact as they could maintain their solid performance.

