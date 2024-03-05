Limbach (LMB) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Limbach (LMB) closed at $51.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

The company's stock has climbed by 21.51% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 6.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Limbach in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 13, 2024. On that day, Limbach is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.25 million, down 8.52% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Limbach. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Limbach is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Limbach is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.03. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.03.

Meanwhile, LMB's PEG ratio is currently 2.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

