Limbach (LMB) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Limbach (LMB) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $26.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Solid contributions from the Owner Direct Relationships (“ODR”) segment, courtesy of tightened industrial supply chains that increase the demand for service and repair work and favorable project mix, have been boosting investors’ confidence. Also, the acquisition of ACME Industrial Piping, LLC added to the upside as its business model will aid the company in expanding the ODR segment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $124 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Limbach, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LMB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Limbach is part of the Zacks Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Rollins (ROL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $43.16. ROL has returned 5.8% in the past month.

For Rollins , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.23. This represents a change of +15% from what the company reported a year ago. Rollins currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research

