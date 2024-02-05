Limbach (LMB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Limbach (LMB) ended the recent trading session at $42.67, demonstrating a -1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.63% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Limbach in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.40, reflecting a 27.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.25 million, down 8.52% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Limbach should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Limbach is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Limbach is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.45. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.45.

It is also worth noting that LMB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.