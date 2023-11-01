Limbach (LMB) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Limbach (LMB) standing at $30.02, reflecting a +0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.08% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Limbach in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.32, signifying a 5.88% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $127 million, reflecting a 3.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $500.89 million, demonstrating changes of +112.5% and +0.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Limbach. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Limbach possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Limbach is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.91. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.91 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that LMB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.