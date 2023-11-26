Limbach Holdings (LMB) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 42.84

The average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) has been revised to 42.84 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 39.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from the latest reported closing price of 40.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 67.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMB is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 6,076K shares. The put/call ratio of LMB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 398K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 90.81% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 329K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 41.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 317K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 28.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 82.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 309K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 87.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMB by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Limbach Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

