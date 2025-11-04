Limbach Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.79 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $7.48 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Limbach Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.74 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $184.58 million from $133.92 million last year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.79 Mln. vs. $7.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $184.58 Mln vs. $133.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $650 Mln - $680 Mln.

