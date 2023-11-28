Limbach Holdings (FRA:J4B) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 38.52

The average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings (FRA:J4B) has been revised to 38.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 36.36 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.24 to a high of 40.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from the latest reported closing price of 36.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 53.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J4B is 0.05%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.80% to 6,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 398K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 90.81% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 329K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 41.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 317K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 28.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 82.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 309K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 87.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

