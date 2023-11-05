Limbach Holdings (FRA:J4B) Price Target Increased by 116.03% to 36.36

The average one-year price target for Limbach Holdings (FRA:J4B) has been revised to 36.36 / share. This is an increase of 116.03% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.23 to a high of 40.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.68% from the latest reported closing price of 26.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limbach Holdings. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 107.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J4B is 0.05%, a decrease of 35.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.78% to 5,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 464K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 64.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 386K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 142.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 317K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 81.83% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 297K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing a decrease of 65.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J4B by 14.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

