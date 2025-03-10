LIMBACH HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIMBACH HOLDINGS ($LMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $143,650,000, missing estimates of $150,868,073 by $-7,218,073.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LIMBACH HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LMB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA HOROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $385,123 .

. DAVID RICHARD GABOURY has made 2 purchases buying 871 shares for an estimated $74,902 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LINDA G ALVARADO has made 2 purchases buying 901 shares for an estimated $57,936 and 0 sales.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of LIMBACH HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

