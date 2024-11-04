News & Insights

Stocks
LMB

Limbach Holding price target raised to $80 from $67 at Roth MKM

November 04, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Limbach Holding (LMB) to $80 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The company’s ODR – Owner Direct Relationships – segment continues to grow as a percentage of revenue as this remains a core focus for Limbach, and the firm will look for updates on the Kent Island acquisition and other potential opportunities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Roth MKM adds that it expects Limbach to continue to add customers, locations and services to its ODR trusted building partner strategy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.