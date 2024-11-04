Limbach Holding price target raised to $80 from $67 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Limbach Holding (LMB) to $80 from $67 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The company’s ODR – Owner Direct Relationships – segment continues to grow as a percentage of revenue as this remains a core focus for Limbach, and the firm will look for updates on the Kent Island acquisition and other potential opportunities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Roth MKM adds that it expects Limbach to continue to add customers, locations and services to its ODR trusted building partner strategy.

