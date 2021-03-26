Stocks
LMB

Limbach 4Q Revenues Disappoint; Shares Drop

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Limbach Holdings reported 4Q earnings that fared better than analysts’ expectations. However, the commercial specialty contract services provider reported lower-than-expected revenues following which its stock is down about 3.4% in Friday’s pre-market trading session.

Limbach Holdings’ (LMB) revenues declined 6.1% year-over-year to $130.4 million in 4Q and missed the Street’s expectations of $135.6 million. While the Service segment's revenues grew 24.8% year-over-year, the Construction segment's revenues declined 14% year-over-year.

The company reported 4Q earnings of $0.05 per share, which declined 37.5% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.01 per share.

CEO Charlie Bacon said, “Although we saw some deceleration in revenue and sales in the fourth quarter due to a pause in decision-making by business owners across the non-residential construction industry, we anticipate that to be a temporary issue. We believe the drivers underlying the industry as a whole, and several of Limbach's core end-markets specifically continue to be supportive.” (See Limbach Holdings stock analysis on TipRanks)

On March 5, Lake Street analyst Robert Brown initiated coverage on Limbach Holding with a Buy rating. The analyst remains positive on Limbach's improving capital structure. Brown believes that the company would benefit from a mix shift toward higher-margin, higher-growth services.

Brown maintains a price target of $19 (69.2% upside potential) on the stock. Shares have gained over 320% in the past year.

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, Limbach Holdings gets a 7 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is likely to perform in-line with the market expectations.

Related News:
Momo Beats 4Q Estimates, Weak Outlook Drags Stock Down
Science Applications Drops 11% On 4Q Sales Miss, Dim FY22 Outlook
Synlogic Posts Lower-Than-Expected 4Q Loss; Shares Gain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMB

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular