Lilly's Verzenio Extends Survival In High-Risk Early Breast Cancer With Two Years Of Treatment

October 17, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Friday reported that two years of adjuvant Verzenio plus endocrine therapy reduced the risk of death by 15.8% compared with endocrine therapy alone in patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer. The Phase 3 monarchE trial also demonstrated sustained long-term improvements in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and distant relapse-free survival (DRFS).

Verzenio is the first contemporary therapy in more than two decades to show a significant overall survival benefit in this setting. Treatment with Verzenio plus endocrine therapy also maintained a reduction in recurrence risk at seven years, continuing the deep IDFS and DRFS benefits observed at five years. Notably, 32% fewer patients receiving Verzenio plus ET were living with metastatic disease compared with those on endocrine therapy alone.

