Lilly's Verzenio Extends Survival In High-Risk Early Breast Cancer With Two Years Of Treatment

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Friday reported that two years of adjuvant Verzenio plus endocrine therapy reduced the risk of death by 15.8% compared with endocrine therapy alone in patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer. The Phase 3 monarchE trial also demonstrated sustained long-term improvements in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and distant relapse-free survival (DRFS).

Verzenio is the first contemporary therapy in more than two decades to show a significant overall survival benefit in this setting. Treatment with Verzenio plus endocrine therapy also maintained a reduction in recurrence risk at seven years, continuing the deep IDFS and DRFS benefits observed at five years. Notably, 32% fewer patients receiving Verzenio plus ET were living with metastatic disease compared with those on endocrine therapy alone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.