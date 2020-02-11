Lilly's Study Meets Primary Endpoint Of 75% Improvement Of Skin Inflammation

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. and Incyte said that a Phase 3 Study of Oral Selective JAK Inhibitor Baricitinib met the primary endpoint of at least 75% improvement of skin inflammation and key secondary endpoint.

The Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of baricitinib for the treatment of adult patients with moderate- to severe atopic dermatitis. The primary endpoint was defined by the proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% or greater change from baseline in their Eczema Area and Severity Index at Week 16. The study was conducted in North America.

Atopic dermatitis, or atopic eczema, is a chronic, relapsing skin disease characterized by intense itching, dry skin and inflammation that can be present on any part of the body.

