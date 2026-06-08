Lilly's Retatrutide Delivers Landmark Phase 3 Results Across Obesity And Related Conditions

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced pivotal Phase 3 trial results for Retatrutide, its investigational triple hormone receptor agonist targeting GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon. The data, presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions and published in The Lancet, showed unprecedented weight loss alongside meaningful improvements in obesity-related complications.

In the 80-week TRIUMPH-1 study, adults with obesity receiving Retatrutide 12 mg lost an average of 70.3 pounds (28.3% of body weight), with 65.3% achieving a BMI below 30 and 33.3% reaching a healthy BMI under 25. A pre-specified extension in participations with BMI greater than or equal to 35 demonstrated sustained weight loss of 85 pounds (30.3%) at 104 weeks.

Beyond weight reduction, Retatrutide met primary endpoints in nested basket trials. Patients with knee osteoarthritis reported pain score reductions of up to 73.1%, while those with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea saw severity lowered by 60.6%.

In the 40-week TRANSCEND-T2D-1 trial, participants with type 2 diabetes achieved HbA1c reductions of up to 2.0% and weight loss of 36.6 pounds (16.8%), with nearly half reaching normal glycemic levels.

Cardiometabolic benefits extended further, with triglycerides reduced by up to 41% and systolic blood pressure lowered by 12.3 mmHg. Gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea and diarrhea, were consistent with the drug class, leading to an 11.3% discontinuation rate at the highest dose.

Dr. Ania Jastreboff, lead investigator and Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center, emphasized that the breadth of outcomes demonstrates what may be possible when obesity is treated holistically, impacting overall health rather than isolated conditions.

Kenneth Custer, Executive Vice President at Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, noted that Retatrutide's ability to address weight, glycemia and obesity-related complications together, highlights its potential across the cardiometabolic spectrum.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,166.29 over the past year. The stock closed Friday trading (June 5, 2026) at $1,131.42, up 0.55%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1,180, up 4.15%.

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