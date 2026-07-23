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Lilly's Retatrutide Achieves Phase 3 Success; FDA BLA Filing Planned Q1 2027

July 23, 2026 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), announced that its investigational triple agonist, Retatrutide, met primary endpoints in two pivotal Phase 3 studies, TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, showing substantial weight loss in adults with obesity complicated by type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

In TRIUMPH-2, participants with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes lost up to 49.6 pounds (20.8%) at 80 weeks on the highest 12 mg dose, alongside reductions in A1C of up to 1.6%. Lower doses of 4 mg and 9 mg also delivered meaningful weight loss of 12.7% and 19.1%, respectively.

In TRIUMPH-3, adults with severe obesity and established cardiovascular disease achieved average weight loss of 55.8 pounds (22.6%) at 80 weeks on the 12 mg dose. The trial also showed improvements in cardiovascular risk factors, including reductions in triglycerides, non-HDL cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, waist circumference, and inflammation markers.

Across both studies, gastrointestinal side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, and constipation were the most common, consistent with prior GLP-1 therapies. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events ranged from 3.8% to 13.5% depending on dose, compared with 4-5% for placebo.

Lilly now has five positive late-stage trials supporting Retatrutide's potential as a first-in-class therapy targeting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucagon receptors simultaneously. The company plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA in the first quarter of 2027, positioning Retatrutide as a future option for obesity, knee osteoarthritis pain, and obstructive sleep apnea.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,249.45 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1,163, down 1.05%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1,151.51, down 0.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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