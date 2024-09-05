News & Insights

Lilly's QWINT-1, QWINT-3 Phase 3 Studies In Once Weekly Insulin Efsitora Alfa Meet Primary Goals

September 05, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday announced positive topline results from the QWINT-1 and QWINT-3 phase 3 studies evaluating once weekly basal insulin efsitora alfa in adults with type 2 diabetes. The studies met their primary goals.

QWINT-1 study evaluated the efficacy and safety of efsitora compared to once daily insulin glargine for 52 weeks. Adults with type 2 diabetes who are insulin naive were randomized to receive either efsitora once weekly or insulin glargine once daily. The study met its primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction with efsitora compared to insulin glargine at week 52.

QWINT-3 evaluated the efficacy and safety of once weekly efsitora compared to once daily insulin degludec for 78 weeks in adults with type 2 diabetes currently treated with basal insulin. Participants were randomized to receive either efsitora once weekly or insulin degludec once daily. This study also met its primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction with efsitora compared to insulin degludec at week 26.

Aditionally, in both QWINT-1 and QWINT-3, the overall safety and tolerability profile of efsitora was similar to that of daily basal insulin therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

