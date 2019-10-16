Lilly's pancreatic cancer treatment fails late-stage study

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Wednesday its experimental pancreatic cancer treatment in combination with a cocktail of chemotherapies did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The trial evaluated Lilly's pegilodecakin plus Folfox, which is a combination of chemotherapy drugs, compared to Folfox alone in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Lilly gained access to pegilodecakin with its $1.6 billion acquisition of Armo Biosciences.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.