Lilly's pancreatic cancer treatment fails late-stage study

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday its experimental pancreatic cancer treatment in combination with a cocktail of chemotherapies did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The trial evaluated Lilly's pegilodecakin plus Folfox, which is a combination of chemotherapy drugs, compared to Folfox alone in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Lilly gained access to pegilodecakin with its $1.6 billion acquisition of Armo Biosciences.

