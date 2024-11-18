Lilly’s muvalaplin lowered lipoprotein(a) levels in adults in Phase 2 trial

Eli Lilly (LLY) and Company announced “positive” Phase 2 results for muvalaplin, an investigational once-daily, orally administered selective inhibitor of lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a genetically inherited risk factor for heart disease. The study demonstrated that muvalaplin significantly reduced elevated Lp(a) levels in adults, meeting its primary endpoint of percent change in Lp(a) from baseline to week 12. At the 12-week primary endpoint, muvalaplin showed significant reductions in Lp(a) levels compared to placebo. The placebo-adjusted reductions were up to 85.8% using an intact Lp(a) assay and up to 70.0% using an apo(a) assay. Specifically, the reductions were 47.6% at 10 mg, 81.7% at 60 mg and 85.8% at 240 mg with the intact Lp(a) assay, and 40.4% at 10 mg, 70.0% at 60 mg and 68.9% at 240 mg with the apo(a) assay. “While injectable approaches for Lp(a) are currently in Phase 3 development, including Lilly’s own lepodisiran program, these are the first positive Phase 2 data for an oral approach,” said Ruth Gimeno, Ph.D., group vice president, Diabetes and Metabolic Research, Lilly Research Laboratories. “We are very pleased to see these promising results and look forward to further exploring next steps for muvalaplin.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.