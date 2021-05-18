Lilly's (LLY) Tyvyt BLA Accepted for Review by FDA for NSCLC

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced that the FDA has accepted for review its biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for sintilimab injection for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The BLA, which was submitted in March, seeks approval of sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy.

The FDA is expected to give its decision in May 2022 and plans to hold Advisory Committee meeting to discuss this application. The BLA filing was based on data from the phase III ORIENT-11 study.

Sintilimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, is marketed by the brand name of Tyvyt in China by Lilly in collaboration with the country’s biopharmaceutical company, Innovent. The drug is approved in China for second or later line relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma and also for first-line treatment of nonsquamous NSCLC. The latest BLA filing is the first regulatory submission of sintilimab in the United States and outside of China. Tyvyt is also being evaluated in several other cancer types.

Lilly’s shares have risen 15.8% this year so far compared with the industry’s increase of 6.5%.

