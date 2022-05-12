Lilly's (LLY) Olumiant Gets Full Approval From FDA for COVID

Eli Lilly and Company LLY and partner Incyte INCY announced that the FDA has granted full approval to their JAK inhibitor, Olumiant (baricitinib) for treating COVID-19 in certain hospitalized adults requiring various degrees of oxygen support.

Lilly and Incyte’s Olumiant has been available in the United States for treating COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients (pediatric as well as adults) under FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) since November 2020. With the full approval, Olumiant (4-mg once daily) will be available or the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients who require various degrees of respiratory support, from supplemental oxygen to mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). However, for pediatric patients, 2 to less than 18 years, the EUA remains in place.

Lilly’s shares have risen 3.8% this year so far compared with the industry’s increase of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FDA’s full approval is based on data from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III studies, ACTT-2 and COV-BARRIER.

However, the FDA’s full approval comes with a boxed warning on its label about the risk of serious infections, mortality, malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and thrombosis

Olumiant is presently approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in several countries and authorized to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients in approximately 15 countries. Olumiant is also approved in Europe and Japan for atopic dermatitis while it is under review in the United States for the same indication. Olumiant is also under review for severe alopecia areata.

The drug generated sales of $255.6 million for Lilly in the first quarter of 2022, up 32% on a year-over-year basis.

Some other popular JAK inhibitor medicines available are AbbVie’s ABBV Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Pfizer’s PFE Xeljanz.

AbbVie’s Rinvoq is approved for RA, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis. AbbVie expects Rinvoq to be its key top-line driver when generics of its blockbuster immunology medicine Humira are launched next year.

Rinvoq registered sales of $465 million in the first quarter, up 57.3% year over year.

Pfizer’s Xeljanz is approved for RA, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and ankylosing spondylitis. Xeljanz sales declined 29% to $372 million in the first quarter.

However, neither Rinvoq nor Xeljanz are approved to treat COVID-19.

Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.