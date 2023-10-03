Lilly's (LLY) Eczema Candidate Lebrikizumab Faces FDA Rejection

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to its biologic license application (BLA) seeking the approval of pipeline candidate, lebrikizumab, for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, also called eczema.

The CRL was based on inspection findings at a third-party, contract manufacturer, which included a monoclonal antibody drug substance for lebrikizumab. The CRL did not mention any issues with the clinical data that supported the BLA or the safety or label of the candidate.

Lilly plans to work closely with the FDA and the third-party manufacturer to resolve the issue.

The BLA includes data from Advocate 1, ADvocate 2 and ADhere studies on lebrikizumab. A regulatory application seeking the approval of lebrikizumab is also under review in Europe, with a decision expected later this year.

In addition to lebrikizumab, Lilly has a solid pipeline of drug candidates, of which some are already approved, while regulatory decisions on some other candidates are expected later this year.

Among other key pipeline candidates is Omvoh/mirikizumab, which is under review in the United States for ulcerative colitis while already launched in Japan and the EU, with planned additional launches in the EU later this year. Lilly expects the FDA decision on Omvoh/mirikizumab in the United States later in 2023.

Jaypirca/pirtobrutinib, a BTK inhibitor, was approved for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in the United States in January 2023, while it is under review in Europe for the MCL indication. The FDA’s decision on Jaypirca for another indication, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, is expected later this year.

An important pipeline candidate is donanemab, which is under review in the United States and Europe for early Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA decision on donanemab is expected later this year. Lilly expects approval of donanemab based on promising data from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study, which formed the basis of Lilly’s BLA application for traditional regulatory approval. Data from the study showed that donanemab treatment slowed the clinical decline in Alzheimer's by 35%.

An important new drug in Lilly’s portfolio is Mounjaro, a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, which was approved for type II diabetes in 2022 and is already generating impressive sales. Mounjaro sales totaled $1.55 billion in the first half of 2023.

Moreover, Mounjaro showed a superior weight-loss reduction in clinical studies for the obesity indication. Regulatory applications have already been filed for Mounjaro for the obesity indication in the United States and the EU. In the United States, the FDA has assigned priority review to the regulatory filing, with a decision expected by year-end.

