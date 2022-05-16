Lilly's (LLY) Diabetes Treatment Tirzepatide Gets FDA Nod

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced that the FDA has granted approval to its dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, tirzepatide injection for treating type-II diabetes. The injection, which is the only GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for treating type-II diabetes, will be marketed by the trade name of Mounjaro.

Mounjaro is a new class of diabetes treatment that activates the body's receptors for GIP and GLP-1, which are natural incretin hormones. Mounjaro will be available in six doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg) as an auto-injector pen. It is expected to be launched in the United States in the next few weeks.

Mounjaro has shown impressive blood sugar reductions and weight loss in a broad range of type II diabetes patients in all phase III SURPASS studies. In the SURPASS studies, the 5 mg dose of tirzepatide led to an A1C reduction between 1.8% and 2.1% while the 10 mg and 15 mg doses led to A1C reductions between 1.7% and 2.4%. In these studies, tirzepatide was compared against Novo Nordisk’s NVO Ozempic (injectable semaglutide), insulin glargine and insulin degludec. In the studies, treatment with tirzepatide also led to significant weight loss (mean change in body weight- a key secondary endpoint in all studies) between 12 and 25 pounds on an average.

Novo Nordisk's semaglutide is also approved under the brand name Wegovy as a treatment for obesity in the United States.

Tirzepatide is also in phase III studies for obesity and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and in phase II studies for NASH.

While the injection is not yet approved for weight reduction, it has shown “superior weight loss” in the 72-week phase III SURMOUNT-1 study, data from which were announced in April. In the study, treatment with tirzepatide led to up to 22.5% (52 pounds or 24 kg) weight loss in obese or overweight adults with at least one comorbidity, who do not have diabetes. Moreover, 63% of the participants given tirzepatide 15 mg experienced at least 20% body weight reduction, which was a key secondary endpoint. Tirzepatide is the first drug to achieve more than 20% weight loss on average in a phase III study.

Tirzepatide is one of the two key pipeline candidates for Lilly, which have multibillion-dollar sales potential, the other being donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease.

For donanemab, Lilly has filed a rolling submission to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway and intends to complete the initial regulatory submission in the second quarter. Lilly expects a potential regulatory decision in early 2023.

