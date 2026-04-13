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Lilly's Jaypirca Added To Venetoclax And Rituximab Improves PFS In CLL/SLL Study

April 13, 2026 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) today reported positive results from a phase 3 trial of Jaypirca in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), dubbed BRUIN CLL-322.

The BRUIN CLL-322 trial has two study arms - Jaypirca plus venetoclax and rituximab versus venetoclax and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). Treatment in both study arms was administered for up to two years, after which patients did not take any CLL therapy until their disease progressed.

According to the results, the study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that the addition of Jaypirca to venetoclax plus rituximab led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).

Overall survival (OS), an important secondary endpoint, is not yet fully established, but early results suggest a positive trend for the Jaypirca combination regimen.

Jaypirca is already approved for use in the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).

Detailed results from the study are expected to be shared later this year.

LLY closed Friday at $939.46, down 1.65%. In the premarket trade, shares are trading at $935.62, down 0.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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