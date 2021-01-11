Markets
LLY

Lilly's Donanemab Slows Clinical Decline Of Alzheimer's Disease In Phase 2 Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Donanemab showed significant slowing of decline in a composite measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease compared to placebo, as per phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study.

Donanemab is an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG.

Lilly stated that Donanemab met the primary endpoint of change from baseline to 76 weeks in the Integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale or iADRS, slowing decline by 32 percent relative to placebo, which was statistically significant.

The iADRS is a clinical composite tool combining the cognitive measure ADAS-Cog13 and functional measure ADCS-iADL, two commonly used measures in Alzheimer's disease.

Donanemab also showed consistent improvements in all prespecified secondary endpoints measuring cognition and function compared to placebo, but did not reach nominal statistical significance on every secondary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular