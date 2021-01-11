Lilly's Donanemab Slows Clinical Decline Of Alzheimer's Disease In Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Donanemab showed significant slowing of decline in a composite measure of cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease compared to placebo, as per phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study.

Donanemab is an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG.

Lilly stated that Donanemab met the primary endpoint of change from baseline to 76 weeks in the Integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale or iADRS, slowing decline by 32 percent relative to placebo, which was statistically significant.

The iADRS is a clinical composite tool combining the cognitive measure ADAS-Cog13 and functional measure ADCS-iADL, two commonly used measures in Alzheimer's disease.

Donanemab also showed consistent improvements in all prespecified secondary endpoints measuring cognition and function compared to placebo, but did not reach nominal statistical significance on every secondary endpoint.

