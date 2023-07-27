News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Lilly's Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide Demonstrates Significant And Superior Weight Loss In Two Studies

July 27, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced on Thursday that its diabetes drug Tirzepatide demonstrated significant and superior weight loss compared to placebo in two pivotal studies dubbed SURMOUNT-3 and SURMOUNT-4.

Tirzepatide was approved by the FDA last May as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes and is marketed under the brand name Mounjaro.

The SURMOUNT-3 phase III trial compared the efficacy and safety of Tirzepatide to placebo for 72 weeks after a 12-week intensive lifestyle intervention lead-in period in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes.

As per the results reported today, participants in the SURMOUNT-3 trial achieved an additional 21.1% mean weight loss with Tirzepatide following a 12-week intensive lifestyle intervention. In total, they achieved a mean weight loss of 26.6% from the beginning of the study, spanning over 84 weeks.

The SURMOUNT-4 phase III study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Tirzepatide compared to placebo for 52 weeks after a 36-week open-label Tirzepatide lead-in period.

In this study, participants achieved 21.1% weight loss during a 36-week Tirzepatide lead-in period and an additional 6.7% weight loss during a 52-week continued treatment period. In total, the mean weight loss achieved was 26.0% over 88 weeks.

Launched in June 2022, Tirzepatide, marketed under the trade name Mounjaro, generated annual revenue of $483 million last year, and $568.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Emmick, the company's senior vice president, product development, said, "The findings from SURMOUNT-3 challenge the notion that patients living with obesity or overweight can achieve their weight loss goals with diet and exercise alone. Additionally, the findings from SURMOUNT-4 reinforce that obesity should be regarded like other chronic diseases where chronic therapy may be needed to maintain treatment benefits."

LLY is currently trading at $456.91, up 0.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.