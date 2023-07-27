Lilly's Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide Demonstrates Significant And Superior Weight Loss In Two Studies

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced on Thursday that its diabetes drug Tirzepatide demonstrated significant and superior weight loss compared to placebo in two pivotal studies dubbed SURMOUNT-3 and SURMOUNT-4.

Tirzepatide was approved by the FDA last May as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes and is marketed under the brand name Mounjaro.

The SURMOUNT-3 phase III trial compared the efficacy and safety of Tirzepatide to placebo for 72 weeks after a 12-week intensive lifestyle intervention lead-in period in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes.

As per the results reported today, participants in the SURMOUNT-3 trial achieved an additional 21.1% mean weight loss with Tirzepatide following a 12-week intensive lifestyle intervention. In total, they achieved a mean weight loss of 26.6% from the beginning of the study, spanning over 84 weeks.

The SURMOUNT-4 phase III study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Tirzepatide compared to placebo for 52 weeks after a 36-week open-label Tirzepatide lead-in period.

In this study, participants achieved 21.1% weight loss during a 36-week Tirzepatide lead-in period and an additional 6.7% weight loss during a 52-week continued treatment period. In total, the mean weight loss achieved was 26.0% over 88 weeks.

Launched in June 2022, Tirzepatide, marketed under the trade name Mounjaro, generated annual revenue of $483 million last year, and $568.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Emmick, the company's senior vice president, product development, said, "The findings from SURMOUNT-3 challenge the notion that patients living with obesity or overweight can achieve their weight loss goals with diet and exercise alone. Additionally, the findings from SURMOUNT-4 reinforce that obesity should be regarded like other chronic diseases where chronic therapy may be needed to maintain treatment benefits."

