Lilly's Diabetes Drug Candidate Tirzepatide Meets Primary Study Outcome In Surpass-4 Trial

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday said its diabetes drug candidate tirzepatide met all primary and key secondary study outcomes in Surpass-4 trial.

Results from the Surpass-4 study showed that treatment with tirzepatide provided superior A1C reductions as well as weight loss compared to insulin glargine in adults with type 2 diabetes who have increased cardiovascular risk.

All three doses, 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg of tirzepatide reduced A1C and body weight, with the highest dose of tirzepatide reducing A1C by 2.58 percent and body weight by 11.7 kg, Lilly said.

The most commonly reported adverse events during the study were mild to moderate gastrointestinal side effects.

Tirzepatide is a novel investigational once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist that integrates the actions of the GIP and GLP-1 incretins into a single molecule, representing a new class of medicines being studied for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Lilly plans to submit the registration package to regulatory authorities by the end of 2021.

