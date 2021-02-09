Lilly's COVID-19 Antibody Combination Receives Emergency Use Authorization In U.S.

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) combination antibody therapy. The therapy is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

The company noted that bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg and etesevimab (LY-CoV016) 1400 mg together should be administered together via a single intravenous infusion as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset.

In addition, the FDA has authorized infusion times for bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together to be as short as 16 or 21 minutes, respectively - a significant reduction from the previously authorized time of 60 minutes.

The emergency use authorization was based on phase 3 data from the BLAZE-1 trial. The trial demonstrated that bamlanivimab and etesevimab together reduced the risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death by 70 percent.

Bamlanivimab alone is authorized in numerous countries. But Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together is currently authorized in the U.S. and Italy.

Lilly, in collaboration with Amgen, plans to manufacture up to 1 million doses of etesevimab for administration with bamlanivimab by mid-2021. There are 100,000 doses ready immediately and an additional 150,000 doses will be available throughout the first quarter.

