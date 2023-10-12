News & Insights

Lilly's bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 12, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N said on Thursday its experimental drug met the main goals of a late-stage study to test it as a treatment for moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

In the study, 54.1% patients achieved clinical remission when treated with the drug, mirikizumab, after 52 weeks, compared with 19.6% who received placebo.

Lilly said it plans to submit data from the late-stage study in 2024 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of its marketing application, as well as other global health regulators.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

