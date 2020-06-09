Lilly's 2nd Potential Coronavirus Antibody Candidate in Phase I

Eli Lilly & Company’s LLY partner China-based Junshi Biosciences has dosed the first healthy volunteer in phase I study on JS016, their antibody candidate for treating COVID-19.

Lilly signed the deal with Junshi last month to co-develop therapeutic antibodies for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Junshi has dosed the patient in a phase I study in China, while Lilly will soon begin its phase I study in United States.

The phase I studies will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of JS016 in healthy participants who have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

While Junshi Biosciences has rights to products under the deal in Greater China, Lilly has exclusive development, manufacturing and distribution rights of products in the rest of the world. Lilly will study JS016 both as a monotherapy as well as in combination with other antibody treatments including LY-CoV555, its another potential COVID-19 antibody therapy candidate.

Lilly’s shares have risen 13.6% this year so far against a decrease of 1.3% for the industry.

Last week, Lilly announced initiation of a phase I study on LY-CoV555, its lead antibody therapy candidate in collaboration with private biotech, AbCellera. Lilly signed the deal with AbCellera in March to create antibody therapies to treat and prevent COVID-19.

LY-CoV555 is the first candidate to emerge from the collaboration and Lilly claims it has the potential for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The phase I study on LY-CoV555 will evaluate its safety and tolerability in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Results from the study are expected in June, following which it plans to initiate broader efficacy studies. Lilly is also beginning large-scale manufacturing of this potential therapy simultaneously with its R&D efforts. Lilly plans to study LY-CoV555 in more vulnerable population if results of the phase I study are positive.

Lilly is making rigorous efforts to make medicines/antibodies to treat COVID-19. Lilly’s JAK inhibitor, Olumiant (baricitinib) is being evaluated as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in a study conducted by NIAID. Lilly is also evaluating its monoclonal antibody candidate that inhibits Angiopoietin 2 (Ang2), LY3127804 in a phase II study in pneumonia patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are at a higher risk of progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Ang2 is found in high levels in ARDS patients. The study will test if LY3127804 can inhibit the effects of Ang2 and reduce the progression to ARDS or the need for mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients

Several other companies are also working on developing new antibodies to combat the disease.

Vir Biotechnology’s VIR investigational monoclonal antibodies, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 are expected to directly go to phase II clinical studies sometime in 2020. Regeneron REGN is developing REGN-COV2, a novel investigational antibody "cocktail" treatment designed to prevent and treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clinical studies are expected to begin this month.

Other than Lilly, larger companies like Pfizer PFE, Biogen, Glaxo and Amgen also have signed collaborations with smaller biotechs to co-develop antibody therapies/medicines to treat COVID-19.

