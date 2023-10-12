Lilly: Mirikizumab Phase 3 Trial In Adults With Crohn's Disease Meets Coprimary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Thursday that mirikizumab in Phase 3 VIVID-1 trial met the co-primary and all major secondary endpoints compared to placebo in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

With these data, Lilly plans to submit a marketing application for mirikizumab in Crohn's disease to the Food and Drug Administration, followed by submissions to other regulatory agencies around the world, in 2024.

Crohn's disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD that can cause systemic inflammation, and can lead to intestinal obstruction, fibrosis and other complications.

In the trial, Mirikizumab, an investigational interleukin-23p19 antagonist, demonstrated clinical remission and endoscopic response for patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease through 52 weeks.

VIVID-1 is a double-blind, treat-through Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of mirikizumab in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The trial included mirikizumab, placebo and active control (ustekinumab) arms.

Lotus Mallbris,senior vice president of immunology development at Lilly, said, "I'm excited by these results, which showed more than half of patients on mirikizumab achieved clinical remission as measured by CDAI at one year. Furthermore, mirikizumab demonstrated robust efficacy across subgroups and particularly in patients for whom prior biologic therapy had failed."

The company plans to disclose full data from the Phase 3 VIVID program in publications and at upcoming congresses.

Mirikizumab is currently indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC in Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.