Lilly-Vir's COVID-19 antibody combo reduced viral load in study

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

March 29 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly , Vir Biotech and partner GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday Lilly's antibody therapy in combination with Vir's antibody drug candidate reduced viral load in low-risk COVID-19 patients in a mid-stage trial.

The trial is testing Lilly's bamlanivimab given in combination with Vir/GlaxoSmithKline's VIR-7831. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/LILLY VIR BIOTECH (URGENT)

