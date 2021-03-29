Lilly-Vir's COVID-19 antibody combo reduced viral load in study

March 29 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly , Vir Biotech and partner GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday Lilly's antibody therapy in combination with Vir's antibody drug candidate reduced viral load in low-risk COVID-19 patients in a mid-stage trial.

The trial is testing Lilly's bamlanivimab given in combination with Vir/GlaxoSmithKline's VIR-7831.

