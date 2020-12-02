Lilly to supply 650,000 more doses of COVID-19 antibody drug to U.S. government

US Markets
Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday the U.S. government has purchased 650,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody drug for $812.5 million.

The doses will be delivered through Jan. 31, with at least 350,000 delivered in December, the company said.

