US Markets
LLY

Lilly to seek FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug this year

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it will file marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, under the U.S. health regulator's accelerated approval pathway later this year. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) nL3N2O62MM

June 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Thursday it will file marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, under the U.S. health regulator's accelerated approval pathway later this year.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular