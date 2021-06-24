Lilly to seek FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug this year

June 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Thursday it will file marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, under the U.S. health regulator's accelerated approval pathway later this year.

