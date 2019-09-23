Lilly To Present Data Across Its Oncology Product Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it will present data from a number of studies across its oncology product portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress in Barcelona, Spain, September 27 - October 1, 2019.

Lilly said it continues to investigate Verzenio (abemaciclib) across the breast cancer continuum to provide physicians with the information they need as they seek to optimize treatment options for those living with this devastating, complex disease.

In a late-breaking oral presentation, Lilly will share the registrational results of selpercatinib (LOXO-292) in RET-altered thyroid cancers, from the Phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 study.

Selpercatinib is a highly selective and potent, oral investigational new medicine being studied for the treatment of advanced cancers that develop due to alterations of the RET kinase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.