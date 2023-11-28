News & Insights

Markets
ARE

Lilly To Open New Gateway Labs Location In Partnership With Alexandria Real Estate Equities

November 28, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced plans to open its first-ever Lilly Gateway Labs location in San Diego, Calif. in the first half of 2024. This will be the company's third Gateway Labs location. Gateway Labs is Lilly's shared innovation accelerator that provides participating companies with lab space and access to Lilly scientists, researchers and executives.

The new site will be located in Alexandria's University Town Center campus. It will offer nearly 62,000 square feet of rentable, flexibly-designed lab space, as well as open workstations. It is expected to accommodate 10 companies and more than 120 biotech and Lilly employees.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARE
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.