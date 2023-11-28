Lilly To Open New Gateway Labs Location In Partnership With Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced plans to open its first-ever Lilly Gateway Labs location in San Diego, Calif. in the first half of 2024. This will be the company's third Gateway Labs location. Gateway Labs is Lilly's shared innovation accelerator that provides participating companies with lab space and access to Lilly scientists, researchers and executives.

The new site will be located in Alexandria's University Town Center campus. It will offer nearly 62,000 square feet of rentable, flexibly-designed lab space, as well as open workstations. It is expected to accommodate 10 companies and more than 120 biotech and Lilly employees.

